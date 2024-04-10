Left Menu

Amid Taliban's opposition, UN says process underway to 'appoint' special representative for Afghanistan

Amid Taliban's opposition to the move, the United Nations Secretary-General's spokesperson, Stephane Dujarric, has said that the process of appointing a special representative for Afghanistan is underway, according to Khaama Press.

ANI | Updated: 10-04-2024 08:07 IST | Created: 10-04-2024 08:07 IST
Amid Taliban's opposition, UN says process underway to 'appoint' special representative for Afghanistan
Afghan Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

Amid Taliban's opposition to the move, the United Nations Secretary-General's spokesperson, Stephane Dujarric, said that the process of appointing a special representative for Afghanistan is underway, according to Khaama Press. In response to questions from journalists regarding when the UN will appoint a special envoy for Afghanistan, Dujarric stated on Monday at a press briefing that information will be provided if progress is made in this regard.

He said there is no set date for the UN special envoy for Afghanistan to be appointed. Notably, the nomination of a special envoy has been the subject of months of debate inside the UN.

The Taliban regime opposes the appointment of a new special representative for Afghanistan and believes that with the presence of UNAMA, this is an unnecessary move, reported Khaama Press. The Taliban regime is supported by a number of nations that are against the nomination of a new UN special representative for Afghanistan, including Russia and Iran.

Efforts failed to produce results during the second Doha summit which took place in Qatar in February this year. It was attended by special envoys of various nations and was followed by a UN Security Council meeting where the appointment of a special representative for Afghanistan was a significant item on their agenda. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
GLOBAL MARKETS-Equities lose ground with Treasury yields, dollar; US inflation data in focus

GLOBAL MARKETS-Equities lose ground with Treasury yields, dollar; US inflati...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Supernus' Parkinson's combination again; Trump says abortion laws should be decided by US states and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Supernus' Parkinson's combin...

 Global
3
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 9

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 9

 Global
4
Samsung Elec shares priced for $326 mln block sale, sources say

Samsung Elec shares priced for $326 mln block sale, sources say

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024