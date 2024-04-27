Left Menu

Israeli military kills senior terror leader in Lebanon

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed that in an air strike it eliminated the terrorist leader Matzab Halaf, who was a senior member of the terrorist organization Islamic Jama'ah in Lebanon

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

Tel Aviv [Israel], April 27 (ANI/TPS): The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed that in an air strike it eliminated the terrorist leader Matzab Halaf, who was a senior member of the terrorist organization Islamic Jama'ah in Lebanon. The IDF said Halaf promoted many terrorist plots against Israel.

Halaf acted on behalf of the Islamic Jama'ah terrorist organization and both led and promoted many attacks and acts of terrorism from Lebanese territory against Israeli towns near the border. He acted in cooperation with the branch of the terrorist organization Hamas in Lebanon.

The IDF said that Halaf's killing was carried out in order to "damage the organization's ability to promote and carry out terrorist acts that it had planned in recent times against the State of Israel in the northern border area." (ANI/TPS)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

