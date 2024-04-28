Afghanistan: World Food Programme says it has been giving food, cash to 6 mn people monthly

As Afghanistan battles a humanitarian crisis, the World Food Programme said it has been distributing food and cash to six million people every month there, according to Khaama Press. Through a press release on Saturday, the UN body said 23.7 million people in Afghanistan will need humanitarian aid this year.

About 15.8 million people in Afghanistan would experience food insecurity crises and emergency levels, according to UN estimates. Significantly, to meet the basic needs of people in Afghanistan, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs has sought a budget of USD 3.6 billion, according to Khaama Press.

Meanwhile, there were reports of forced deportations from nearby countries such as Pakistan, Iran, and Turkey, further exacerbating the humanitarian crisis that the country has been grappling with for some time. There are several obstacles that Afghan refugees face when they return home, including the dearth of basic supplies such as clean water, a place to live, jobs, and medical care.

Due to the extreme weather conditions these refugees are living in, there is an urgent need for both local and international organisations to provide immediate help and support in light of the ongoing humanitarian catastrophe in Afghanistan, according to the report. (ANI)

