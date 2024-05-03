Left Menu

Japanese Foreign Minister Kamikawa Yoko to visit Nepal on May 5

Japanese Minister for Foreign Affairs Kamikawa Yoko will travel to Nepal for an official visit on Sunday.

ANI | Updated: 03-05-2024 13:42 IST | Created: 03-05-2024 13:42 IST
Japanese Foreign Minister Kamikawa Yoko to visit Nepal on May 5
Japanese Minister for Foreign Affairs Kamikawa Yoko (Image Credit: X/@MofaJapan_en). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Japanese Minister for Foreign Affairs, Kamikawa Yoko, will travel to Nepal on Sunday, Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Friday. Nepal's Foreign Ministry said, "At the cordial invitation of Honourable Mr. Narayan Kaji Shrestha, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs of Nepal, Her Excellency Ms. KAMIKAWA Yoko, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan is paying an official visit to Nepal on 5 May 2024."

During her visit, Kamikawa Yoko will call on Nepal President Ramchandra Paudel and Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda'. She will also hold talks with her Nepal counterpart Narayan Kaji Shreshtha, according to the press release. In the press release, Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated, "Her Excellency Ms. KAMIKAWA will meet and hold bilateral talks with Honourable Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs Mr. Narayan Kaji Shrestha on 5 May 2024.

"The Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan will depart from Kathmandu the same day," it added. Kamikawa Yoko will be the fourth Japanese foreign minister to visit Nepal since the two nations established diplomatic relations in September 1956. She will arrive in Kathmandu after concluding her visits to several other nations, including Sri Lanka. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

