UAE: EAHS honors winners of 'Mazyoon Al Awsaf Award'

Dubai [UAE], May 6 (ANI/WAM): The Emirates Arabian Horse Society (EAHS) crowned the winners of the "Mazyoun Al Awsaf award" for the most beautiful name for local Purebred Arabian Horses born in the year 2024 in the UAE colts and fillies categories, during the award ceremony on Sunday at the 2024 Abu Dhabi International Book Fair at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center - ADNEC, members of the Judging committee. The "Mazyoun Al Awsaf award", organised by the EAHS in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Center, honors local Arabian horses born in the UAE this year for the colts and fillies categories, and aims to advance the Arabic Language and encourage breeders and owners to give their horses authentic Arabic names.

Inspired by the words and poems of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the name "Mazyoun Al Awsaf" was chosen to keep his approach and keen interest in preserving Arabic heritage and language alive, especially his love for Arabian horses. Dr. Ali bin Tamim, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre, presented the first three winners with their awards along with Mohamed Ahmed Al Harbi, Director-General of the EAHS.

Filly "m. o. Alhus" was crowned first place winner for owner Mohamed Hamad Khalaf Ali Al Otaiba who was awarded with a golden shield and a prize of AED50,000. Linguistically, the name refers to the increasing pace of a running horse and is also used to describe a piece of pearl.Second place silver shield was awarded to filly "Noud" for owner Mohamed Hamad Al Mansoori with a prize of AED30,000, and the name means a high place and is used to describe a valley. "Nouf" was the name of the third-place bronze shield winner for owner Aalyan Saeed Al Hajeri with AED20,000, with her name meaning the peak of a large mountain as well as the high hump.

In the colts category "Wahaj Al shara" struck gold for owner Mohamed Salem Al Shamsi along with AED50,000, and the name means radiant and glowing, while the AED30,000 second place prize went to "Bareq Babel" owned by Hekmat Hussein Al Shareif with the name Bareq meaning shining sword and is from the root word Barq which means lightning and alludes to speed and light. "Al Aghar", owned by Haitham Mohamed Al Kindi received the bronze shield and an amount of AED20,000 for winning third place, with the name meaning generous and honorable and often being used to describe gentlemen, as well as someone with a bang on their forehead.

In other areas, the EAHS signed a memorandum of understanding with the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre during the 2nd edition of the "Mazyoun Al Awsaf award" ceremony. The MoU, which was signed by Dr. Ali bin Tamim and Mohamed Al Harbi, aims to consolidate cooperation between both parties regarding the award and Arabic language and heritage. (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)