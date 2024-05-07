Taiwan detects 10 Chinese aircraft, 5 vessels operating near its airspace, waters

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence on Tuesday said that 10 aircraft and five vessels from China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) and People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) were detected operating around Taiwanese waters and airspace until 6 am (UTC+8) today. Notably, 4 of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern and eastern Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ).

The Republic of China Armed Forces (ROCArmedForces) closely monitored the situation and responded appropriately, according to Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence. "10 PLA aircraft and 5 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 4 of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern and eastern ADIZ. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and responded accordingly," said Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence in a post on X.

A day ago, Taiwan detected three military aircraft and six naval vessels operating around the island nation's airspace and waters, adding, that two aircraft entered its ADIZ. These incidents underscore the ongoing tensions between Taiwan and China, with Beijing frequently conducting military manoeuvres and exercises near the self-governing island. Taiwan, officially known as the Republic of China, maintains its autonomy despite China's claims of sovereignty over the island.

The Ministry of National Defence did not provide further details regarding the specific type of aircraft or vessels involved in the recent activity, nor did it disclose any specific actions taken by the ROC Armed Forces in response to the situation. The presence of PLA military assets near Taiwan continues to be a sensitive issue, heightening concerns over potential escalations in the region. The Taiwanese government has consistently called for international support and attention to ensure stability and peace in the Taiwan Strait.

Since September 2020, China has intensified its use of "grey zone tactics" by operating more military aircraft and naval ships near Taiwan. According to CSIS, grey zone tactics are defined as "an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one's security objectives without resorting to direct and sizable use of force." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)