Death toll in southwest China hospital attack rises to ten

Eight more people have succumbed to injuries sustained in an attack incident reported at a hospital in Zhenxiong County, southwest China's Yunnan Province on Tuesday, bringing the death toll to ten, as reported by Xinhua News. According to official sources cited by state media, the attack, described as a "violent incident," occurred at a local hospital in Zhenxiong county, as per Xinhua News. At least two persons were reported dead and 21 others were injured in the incident.

"Multiple videos from the scene also show a suspect being apprehended by police in a [nearby] wellness centre," CNN reported, quoting Guizhou Television. Authorities were in the process of gathering more information, and it remains unclear whether the suspect apprehended is indeed the attacker.

An eyewitness interviewed by the Chinese state media outlet, The Paper, described the situation as chaotic as authorities worked to assess the situation, as reported by CNN. (ANI)

