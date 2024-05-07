Left Menu

Death toll in southwest China hospital attack rises to ten

Eight more people have succumbed to injuries sustained in an attack incident reported at a hospital in Zhenxiong County, southwest China's Yunnan Province on Tuesday, bringing the death toll to ten, as reported by Xinhua News.

ANI | Updated: 07-05-2024 19:05 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 19:05 IST
Death toll in southwest China hospital attack rises to ten
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

Eight more people have succumbed to injuries sustained in an attack incident reported at a hospital in Zhenxiong County, southwest China's Yunnan Province on Tuesday, bringing the death toll to ten, as reported by Xinhua News. According to official sources cited by state media, the attack, described as a "violent incident," occurred at a local hospital in Zhenxiong county, as per Xinhua News. At least two persons were reported dead and 21 others were injured in the incident.

"Multiple videos from the scene also show a suspect being apprehended by police in a [nearby] wellness centre," CNN reported, quoting Guizhou Television. Authorities were in the process of gathering more information, and it remains unclear whether the suspect apprehended is indeed the attacker.

An eyewitness interviewed by the Chinese state media outlet, The Paper, described the situation as chaotic as authorities worked to assess the situation, as reported by CNN. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Congress alleges police harassed social media dept at behest of PM, HM

Congress alleges police harassed social media dept at behest of PM, HM

 India
2
Health News Roundup: BioNTech says 90% of 2024 revenues will accrue at end of year; China should boost number of ICU beds, state agencies say and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech says 90% of 2024 revenues will accrue at end o...

 Global
3
French cosmetics sector eyes Xi visit for reprieve on Chinese import rules

French cosmetics sector eyes Xi visit for reprieve on Chinese import rules

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: How bird flu could threaten cow cuddling. Yes, it is a thing.; Global health heavyweights team up for climate, disease funding

Health News Roundup: How bird flu could threaten cow cuddling. Yes, it is a ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024