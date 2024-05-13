Left Menu

Pakistan: Islamabad Court approves Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi's plea seeking medical examination

An accountability court in Islamabad, on Monday, approved Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi's plea seeking medical examination.

PTI founder Imran Khan with his wife Bushra Bibi. (Credit: X/The Truth International). Image Credit: ANI
An accountability court in Islamabad, on Monday, approved Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi's plea seeking medical examination, reported ARY News. The Accountability Court Judge, Nasir Javed Rana, presided over the hearing and approved former UK minister Sayeeda Warsi's request to meet Imran Khan.

During the hearing, two more witnesses testified against Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi, and their statements were recorded. Additionally, three more witnesses' statements were also recorded and the hearing of the reference has been adjourned until May 15, reported ARY News.

Moreover, last month, a three-member medical team from the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) recommended a "gastroenterology review" for Bushra Bibi, following a medical examination conducted at her Bani Gala residence, Geo News reported. During the examination, the team advised Bibi to make dietary and lifestyle changes. The medical evaluation lasted for at least 75 minutes, and the doctors recommended the "gastroenterology review" to assess any underlying gastrointestinal issues.

Earlier on February 27, the Accountability Court indicted PTI founder and his wife Bushra Bibi in a £190 million reference. The court further asked the PTI founder if he was guilty or not while framing charges against him. However, Khan denied the charges.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had launched an investigation against Imran Khan and his wife and others for the alleged gain of hundreds of canals of land in the name of Al Qadir University Trust, which reportedly caused a loss of 190 million pounds to the national exchequer, as reported by ARY News. According to the charges, Imran Khan and others accused allegedly adjusted Rs 50 billion -- 190 million pounds at the time -- sent by Britain's National Crime Agency (NCA) to the government.

