Left Menu

Aerial footage shows Palestinian gunmen in UNRWA Rafah facility

Footage released by the Israel Defence Forces showed several terrorists milling around UN vehicles arriving at the compound.

ANI | Updated: 15-05-2024 15:29 IST | Created: 15-05-2024 15:29 IST
Aerial footage shows Palestinian gunmen in UNRWA Rafah facility
Palestinian gunmen milling around UN vehicles at a UNRWA humanitarian aid site in eastern Rafah (Photo/TPS). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

Tel Aviv [Israel], May 15 (ANI/TPS): The Israeli military released photos and footage of Palestinian gunmen inside a UNRWA logistics facility in eastern Rafah alongside UN vehicles. Footage released by the Israel Defence Forces showed several terrorists milling around UN vehicles arriving at the compound. The IDF said at one point, it detected one of the gunmen firing at civilians.

The warehouse compound in question is a central point for distributing humanitarian aid in the Rafah area. "Gunmen, likely Hamas terrorists, hanging out at UNRWA warehouse in eastern Rafah a few days ago and identified by an IDF drone," spokesperson Lt. Col. (ret.) Peter Lerner wrote on X, formerly called Twitter. "The U.N. needs to answer some serious questions. Imagine what would've happened if we were to target them? The hypocrisy is astounding."

Following the incident, representatives of the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) conveyed the findings to senior officials in the international community and called on the UN to urgently investigate the incident. COGAT is a unit within the Defense Ministry responsible for overseeing humanitarian aid deliveries. Israeli forces took control of the Palestinian side of Gaza's border with Egypt, including the Rafah border crossing, on May 7 in a move making it harder for Hamas to hijack humanitarian aid trucks arriving from Egypt.

In a related development, an Israeli airstrike killed 15 terrorists inside a Hamas war room located in a UNRWA school compound in the central Gaza area of Nuseirat. Among the 15 killed were members of Hamas's elite Nukhba force, which played a leading role in the October 7 attacks on Israeli communities. At least 1,200 people were killed and 240 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas's attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. Around 30 of the remaining 132 hostages are believed dead. (ANI/TPS)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Devyani International's Q4 Net Loss Widens to Rs 48.95 Crore

Devyani International's Q4 Net Loss Widens to Rs 48.95 Crore

 India
2
Merck Foundation and African First Ladies Partner to Honor 83 African Journalists through 2023 Media Awards

Merck Foundation and African First Ladies Partner to Honor 83 African Journa...

 India
3
Companies Shift from Compliance to Impact Investing in CSR Initiatives: Deloitte Report

Companies Shift from Compliance to Impact Investing in CSR Initiatives: Delo...

 India
4
OpenAI unveils GPT-4o AI model with new voice and vision capabilities

OpenAI unveils GPT-4o AI model with new voice and vision capabilities

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Climate Migration and Its Impact on Urban Centers

Sora Unleashed: OpenAI's Leap into Generative Video Creation

Guardians of the Digital Realm: AI's Expanding Role in Cybersecurity

How AI and Digital Twins Revolutionize Education

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024