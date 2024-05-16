Left Menu

Pakistan's government completes preparations for Imran Khan's virtual appearance in Supreme Court today

PTI Founder Imran Khan (Photo/X@PTIOfficial). Image Credit: ANI
  • Pakistan

The Pakistan federal government has finalised the preparations for Pakistan-Tehreek-e-Insaf founder Imran Khan's appearance before the apex court bench via video call in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) amendments case, scheduled to be held today (Thursday), reported ARY News, citing sources. This will be the first appearance of the incarcerated former Pakistan premier since his arrest in August last year in the Toshakhana case.

The Adiala Jail administration has completed the arrangements for the PTI founder's Supreme Court appearance via video link on the orders of the apex court, the sources said. However, they added that it is up to the former prime minister if he appears before the bench or not, as reported by ARY News.

Earlier, the Supreme Court allowed Imran Khan to attend court proceedings in the NAB amendments case via video link. A five-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Qazi Faez Isa and comprising Justice Amin-Ud-Din Khan, Justice Jamal Mandokhail, Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Hassan Azhar heard the government's pleas, challenging the NAB amendments verdict.

Consequently, the five-judge bench retired to discuss among themselves and then ordered the federal and Punjab governments to facilitate Khan's appearance via video link from Adiala jail. The federal government filed the review plea in the NAB amendments case under the Supreme Court Practice and Procedure Law and made the Federation of Pakistan, National Accountability Bureau and PTI founder respondents, ARY News reported.

It further pleaded with the apex court to nullify its decision in the case, citing no violation of basic rights under the NAB amendments. "Legislation is the right of Parliament," the plea said. In September last year, the apex court of Pakistan struck down amendments made to National Accountability Bureau laws as it announced its reserved verdict on the PTI founder's plea.

In a 2-1 majority verdict, the top court approved Imran Khan's petition challenging amendments made to the country's accountability laws during the tenure of the previous Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)-led government. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court also restored graft cases against public office holders that were closed down following the amendments to NAB laws, reported ARY News. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

