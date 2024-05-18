UAE: Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority connects power to 1,135 projects

Sharjah [UAE], May 18 (ANI/WAM): Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (SEWA) announced the power connection for 1,135 projects in various parts of Sharjah city, with a total load exceeding 109 megawatts during the first quarter of 2024. This comes after completing inspection procedures and fulfilling all security and safety requirements. Additionally, the authority replaced 7,925 mechanical meters with smart meters in different areas and sectors of Sharjah city as part of its plan to phase out mechanical meters and provide the best services to the residents of the emirate.

Engineer Ahmed Al Bass, Deputy Director of the Electricity Distribution Department, explained that the authority is continuously working on developing the services it provides and connecting electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial buildings in all areas of Sharjah. This is done after completing the facility's construction and receiving permanent electricity connection requests. He also mentioned that 1,200 requests for electrical distribution panels for new and existing projects that require connection have been approved.

He further emphasised that the authority is working on expanding the use of smart meters in the Emirate of Sharjah as part of its digital transformation strategy to enhance the services provided to subscribers. These efforts include the installation and replacement of old meters with smart meters in residential, commercial, and industrial areas, contributing to the development of projects and providing better services to subscribers. (ANI/WAM)

