UAE Schools and Nursery Show's 2nd edition kicks off at Expo Centre Sharjah

Sharjah [UAE], May 18 (ANI/WAM): The second edition of the UAE Schools and Nursery Show was launched on Friday at the Expo Centre Sharjah (ECS), and is slated to run until 9th May. Organised by ECS with the support of Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and in collaboration with the Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA), the event serves as a platform for showcasing and exploring the UAE's private schools and education projects.

Held under the umbrella of the International Education Show, the UAE Schools and Nursery Show provides a holistic picture of the latest practices, systems, and methodologies in the education sector, offering valuable insights into the best courses and offers by private schools and educational centres across the country. The event was officially inaugurated by Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Expo Centre Sharjah, in the presence of Walid Abdul Rahman Bukhatir, Second Deputy Chairman of the SCCI and Jamal Mohammed bin Huwaiden, member of the Board of Directors of SCCI.

The attendees toured the exhibition, inspected its stands and pavilions, and received briefings from educational institution representatives on key educational and training programmes and scholarships on display at the event. The 3-day event features an extensive list of key players in the UAE education sector, including major educational institutions, schools, nurseries, and private educational centres.

The UAE Schools and Nursery Show presents a plethora of state-of-the-art educational and training programmes, in addition to after-school programmes, services of centres for disabled children, child development initiatives, and extracurricular activities. It also provides an indispensable opportunity for parents to engage with representatives of various educational institutions, including private schools and specialised institutes to get acquainted with their advanced educational curricula, training programmes, and other diverse offerings, so they can opt for what best suits their children.

Abdullah Sultan Al Owais emphasised that the fact that Expo Centre Sharjah organises the event is a testament to the SCCI's commitment to diversifying the exhibitions it supports across various sectors and services. This includes efforts to advance the educational process in the emirate of Sharjah, highlighting the notable development in its education sector. The UAE Schools and Nursery Show provides a dedicated platform for educational institutions to showcase their programmes and promote their educational services to both parents and the community. (ANI/WAM)

