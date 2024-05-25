Left Menu

UAE's technological prowess shapes the future of enterprise

The digital sector is a cornerstone in revitalising the UAE's business environment, thanks to its robust digital infrastructure. Digital technologies and innovation are pivotal in driving the new economic model, encouraging entrepreneurs to develop innovative digital solutions and services.

UAE's technological prowess shapes the future of enterprise
Abu Dhabi [UAE], May 25 (ANI/WAM): The digital sector is a cornerstone in revitalising the UAE's business environment, thanks to its robust digital infrastructure. Digital technologies and innovation are pivotal in driving the new economic model, encouraging entrepreneurs to develop innovative digital solutions and services. These innovations have transformed the digital business landscape, stimulating growth across various companies, including startups. UAE telecommunications companies lead in bolstering the digital ecosystem, with government entities adopting best practices to enhance digital flexibility and infrastructure, solidifying the UAE's global standing.

Khaled Murshid, Chief Technology and Information Officer (CTIO) at UAE, highlighted the group's commitment to investing in advanced telecommunications and tech solutions. He noted the significance of technology in supporting digital entrepreneurship and enabling economic sectors to flourish. Murshid added that e& UAE plays a crucial role in securing the UAE's top rankings in fibre-to-home connections and 5G networks, both vital to the business sector, aligning with the UAE leadership's vision for economic growth and positioning the UAE as a paragon of in digital entrepreneurship. The UAE's early prioritisation of telecommunications infrastructure and digital transformation earned it the top global rank in fibre-to-home network connections, he further explained.

According to the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA), internet usage in the UAE reached about 99 per cent last year, with USD 9.38 million users. The report highlighted that 32.7 per cent of network use was for business-related searches, and 24.3 per cent for fintech services, including digital banking, investment, and insurance. Anders Rodenberg, CEO of UK-based tech data company Denominator, lauded the UAE's leading digital business environment, expressing his commitment to expanding in financial technology and AI. Describing the UAE as a hub for tech business development and service expansion, Rodenburg highlighted the country's ability to attract talent and companies across various sectors through numerous opportunities and incentives.

Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi's global tech ecosystem Hub71 offers a dynamic community to enhance technology and innovation, expand startup businesses, and foster growth by attracting talent, capital, and access to diverse markets. This ecosystem, elevating Abu Dhabi's status as a leading tech hub, raised AED5.4 billion in 2023 and currently includes over 260 startups across 22 sectors. (ANI/WAM)

