PoJK: Pakistan "backstabbed" people after they halted Muzafarabad protest, says local leader

Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) leader Khawaja Mujtaba Banday raised his voice against the "atrocities" inflicted by the law enforcement agencies in Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), and said that the administration "backstabbed" them after they halted their protests after being given some assurances. Banday, while addressing a meeting of the local political leaders and the general public also elaborated on how the people's demands will be raised in the future as the administration has remained ignorant and has repeatedly backstabbed them.

"During the recent protest, our people raised their voices against the local administration. During that our people had died, our people were baton charged, and our people were injured at the hands of law enforcement agencies. And we are still standing with them. These acts of violence on the innocent people who were demanding their rights are nothing but cowardly act," the PoJK leader said. Earlier this month, the locals carried out intense protests in Muzaffarabad, PoJK. The violent protests led to the death of three people. The protestors called off the protests after the Pakistan government accepted their demands and announced a huge relief package.

This came after Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced a Pakistan currency (PKR) 23 billion subsidy package for the people of PoJK. The local leader further alleged that even though they stopped the protest after being given some assurances, the administration didn't kept its promises and "betrayed" them.

"Now, they have now crossed their limits and we have remained silent and peaceful. We had revoked the protest after certain promises were made to us. Despite suffering all sorts of damages we revoked our protests. But this administration has not kept its promises that were made for revoking our protest" Bandey said. He added, "They are liars who don't stand by their own words. They have betrayed us twice, they are running their propaganda machinery against us, they have been targeting us and have been accusing us of being involved with enemy intelligence agencies. This is just the start of our struggle and we will continue raising our voices for the people of PoJK." (ANI)

