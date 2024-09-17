Clooney Foundation Report Exposes Misuse of Pakistan's Blasphemy Laws

The Clooney Foundation for Justice (CFJ) has released a report highlighting the misuse of Pakistan's blasphemy laws. According to the US-based nonprofit organisation, defendants often face false accusations and extended legal battles, with judges wary of upsetting religious groups, as reported by Voice of America (VOA).

The report states that 15 of the accused are facing mandatory death sentences if convicted. Progress in these cases has been minimal, with 217 out of 252 hearings being adjourned, resulting in prolonged pre-trial detention. Under Pakistan's blasphemy laws, derogatory remarks about Islam or the Prophet Muhammad are punishable by death, although no executions have been carried out to date.

The CFJ criticizes these laws for their inconsistency with international standards, particularly the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR). The report found that many accusations are poorly substantiated, often lacking direct evidence or specific blasphemous statements. Despite safeguards requiring government approval to press charges, these procedures are frequently ignored. The report calls for the repeal of Pakistan's blasphemy laws, improved accusation standards, deterrence of false claims, and reformed court processes to avoid delays.

The increasing prevalence of mob violence against those accused of blasphemy was also highlighted. Some cases have not reached trial due to such violence. Pakistani officials have not immediately responded to the CFJ's findings, which were released ahead of the United Nations Human Rights Committee's review of Pakistan scheduled for October 17.

The report follows recent incidents, including the extrajudicial killings of individuals accused of blasphemy in Balochistan, Punjab, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The CFJ stressed the need for urgent legal reforms to protect human rights and ensure justice.

