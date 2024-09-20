Left Menu

Imran Khan’s PTI to Hold Grand Power Show in Lahore Amid Recent Arrests

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) plans a major rally in Lahore on Saturday, with various officials leading the convoys. Previous rallies have faced issues with local authorities, resulting in clashes and arrests.

Imran Khan's party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), announced plans to hold a significant rally in Lahore on Saturday, according to ARY News.

Awais Younis, the General Secretary for PTI in Lahore, stated on Thursday that officials have been assigned tasks to ensure the event's success. He added that Lahore residents would show their support for the party and its detained founder, reinforcing that Lahore stands with PTI founder Imran Khan.

Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur will lead convoys from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, while Punjab's regional and district presidents will guide caravans from their respective areas. PTI assembly members and ticket holders are expected to join the event.

Initially planned for Minar-e-Pakistan on September 8, the rally was postponed to September 21 due to the arrest of several party leaders. During a previous rally in Sangjani, local authorities enforced strict NOC guidelines, leading to clashes between PTI supporters and police.

Police reports indicated that participants diverged from the designated route and attacked law enforcement officers, injuring several, including SSP Safe City Shoaib Khan.

