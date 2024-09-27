Left Menu

IDF Mobilizes Reserve Brigades for Possible Ground Assault Against Hezbollah

The Israel Defense Forces have activated reserve infantry brigades for operations in the northern sector, preparing for a potential ground assault against Hezbollah terrorists in southern Lebanon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2024 23:32 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 23:32 IST
IDF Mobilizes Reserve Brigades for Possible Ground Assault Against Hezbollah
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have recently mobilized two reserve infantry brigades to undertake operations in the northern sector. This move is part of ongoing preparations for a potential ground offensive against Hezbollah militants stationed in southern Lebanon.

The Etzioni 6th Brigade and the Northern Nahal 228th Brigade, along with several other reserve battalions, were called up. Their primary mission is to sustain the combat effort, weaken Hezbollah's military capabilities, and facilitate the safe return of northern residents to their homes.

In light of the mobilization, emergency supply warehouses were activated, and logistical equipment and combat means were distributed to the reserve fighters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

