Bangladesh Minority Alliance Rallies for Rights Amidst Political Tumult

In a powerful demonstration of unity, the Bangladesh Combined Minority Alliance organized a mass rally in Dhaka, urging the government to address its eight-point manifesto aimed at protecting minority communities. The rally attracted thousands, including spiritual figures, students, and citizens who voiced their concerns over escalating violence against minorities.

The protest comes at a critical moment following political upheaval that led to the ousting of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, replaced by an interim government headed by Muhammad Yunus. Minority groups claim an increase in attacks since the transfer of power, which the government asserts are politically, not religiously, motivated.

Key demands from the alliance include swift justice and protection for minority groups, establishment of a Minority Protection Act, and formation of dedicated ministries and foundations for religious minorities. The protestors also call for legal reforms and the allocation of worship spaces and public holidays for minority religious festivals.

