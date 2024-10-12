Left Menu

SCO Heads of Government Converge in Islamabad for 23rd Summit

The 23rd Shanghai Cooperation Organisation's Council of Heads of Government meeting is set to take place in Islamabad from October 15-16. Chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the summit will address cooperation in commerce, economy, and sociocultural links, aiming to bolster inter-member collaboration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-10-2024 22:16 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 22:16 IST
SCO Meeting file photo (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The 23rd edition of Council of the Heads of Government (CHG) of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) is scheduled to be held from October 15 to 16 in Islamabad, Pakistan, according to ARY News. The summit, chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, brings together key representatives from SCO member states.

Participants will include China's Premier Li Qiang, Russia's Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, and leaders from Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan, among others. Iran's First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber and India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will also attend, with additional foreign ministers and special guests in participation, ARY News highlighted.

The CHG gathering will evaluate the SCO's performance, focusing on enhancing cooperation in commerce, economy, and environment, while also fostering sociocultural connections. The summit intends to approve the organization's budget and introduce pivotal decisions to advance collaboration between SCO members, ARY News reported. Pakistan's Information Minister Attaullah Tarar underscored the event's significance in boosting Pakistan's global image.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

