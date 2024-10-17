Left Menu

Diplomatic Deadlock: China Urges India to Tread Carefully Amid Taiwan Ties

China has voiced its strong disapproval following Taiwan's establishment of a new office in Mumbai, urging India to adhere to the 'one-China principle.' This move by Taiwan is seen as strengthening ties with India but has drawn a sharp response from China, highlighting diplomatic tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 22:54 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 22:54 IST
Diplomatic Deadlock: China Urges India to Tread Carefully Amid Taiwan Ties
Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning (Photo/Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs). Image Credit: ANI
China has issued a stern warning to India following Taiwan's inauguration of a new office in Mumbai, urging New Delhi to exercise caution. The Chinese Foreign Ministry asserts that Taiwan should have no official interactions with countries like India, where China maintains diplomatic relations.

The opening of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Centre in Mumbai marks Taiwan's third office in India, reflecting its strategic intent to strengthen ties. The event, graced by key Taiwanese diplomats and a congratulatory message from Taiwan's Foreign Minister, highlights the nation's diplomatic progress in India.

Amid tensions in the South China Sea and the Taiwan Strait, China's reaction underscores its firm stance on Taiwan-related matters. As Taiwan and India deepen their partnership, China's call for adherence to the 'one-China principle' presents a complex diplomatic challenge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

