Diplomatic Deadlock: China Urges India to Tread Carefully Amid Taiwan Ties

China has issued a stern warning to India following Taiwan's inauguration of a new office in Mumbai, urging New Delhi to exercise caution. The Chinese Foreign Ministry asserts that Taiwan should have no official interactions with countries like India, where China maintains diplomatic relations.

The opening of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Centre in Mumbai marks Taiwan's third office in India, reflecting its strategic intent to strengthen ties. The event, graced by key Taiwanese diplomats and a congratulatory message from Taiwan's Foreign Minister, highlights the nation's diplomatic progress in India.

Amid tensions in the South China Sea and the Taiwan Strait, China's reaction underscores its firm stance on Taiwan-related matters. As Taiwan and India deepen their partnership, China's call for adherence to the 'one-China principle' presents a complex diplomatic challenge.

(With inputs from agencies.)