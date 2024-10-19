Bangladesh's Political Crossroads: Anticipating the Next Election

In a recent statement, Dr. Asif Nazrul, an adviser to Bangladesh's interim government, suggested that the country's next general election could potentially be held in 2025. However, he emphasized that the timing hinges on several key factors such as political reforms and compromises, alongside the formation of a search committee and an election commission.

The political climate in Bangladesh remains volatile, following the resignation of Sheikh Hasina on August 5 amidst intensifying protests. Hasina has since relocated to India, with demonstrations, primarily student-led, escalating into widespread anti-government movements demanding an end to discriminatory quotas in government jobs.

Subsequent to Hasina's departure, the country has witnessed significant unrest, including violence against minorities, resulting in over 600 casualties. Amid this turmoil, economist Muhammad Yunus took charge of the interim government on August 8, with expanded military powers to stabilize the nation's internal security.

