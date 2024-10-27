Left Menu

PTI Challenges 26th Amendment in Sindh High Court, Citing Judicial Independence Concerns

A petition challenging Pakistan's 26th Constitutional Amendment has been filed by PTI in the Sindh High Court. The amendment is alleged to threaten judicial independence, enabling government overreach and potential personal freedoms infringement. The court is urged to convene a full bench to ensure a fair evaluation of the amendment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-10-2024 11:21 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 11:21 IST
Representative image (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a significant legal challenge, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lodged a petition at the Sindh High Court on Saturday to contest the 26th Constitutional Amendment. According to the Express Tribune, the petition was filed by Advocate Ashraf Samo, who claimed the amendment represents a 'direct attack' on the judiciary, a cornerstone of the state.

Advocate Samo aims to uphold the judiciary's independence as enshrined under Article 199 of the 1973 Constitution. PTI's Barrister Ali Tahir, during a subsequent press conference, questioned the amendment's provision for a special parliamentary committee, arguing such matters fall within the Supreme Court's jurisdiction. Tahir voiced concerns over potential executive overreach in judicial affairs.

The petition also denounces any amendment allowance for call recordings, seen as an infringement on personal freedoms. Addressing these issues, Samo advocates for the oversight of five senior judges to ensure the protection of fundamental rights in what he perceives as a 'blatant violation.' The petition underscores the need to prevent any erosion of judicial independence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

