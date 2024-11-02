India and China Begin Verification Patrolling Post-Disengagement Agreement

In a significant development, India and China have commenced verification patrolling in the eastern Ladakh regions of Demchok and Depsang. This follows an agreement finalized on October 21, 2024, marking an end to a military standoff that lasted more than four years along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

During a weekly briefing, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal confirmed that verification patrolling on mutually agreed terms had started. The resolution was reached in the first bilateral talks between the two countries in five years, held on the sidelines of the 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri emphasized the agreement as a result of intensive diplomatic and military negotiations over several weeks. He highlighted the pivotal meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping, pointing out that the disengagement is a crucial step toward resolving ongoing border tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)