Controversial Land Reform Bill Sparks Outcry in Gilgit-Baltistan

In the contentious region of Gilgit-Baltistan, opposition politicians are vocally contesting a newly introduced land reform bill, citing threats to residents' ownership rights. The bill, recently tabled in the Gilgit-Baltistan Provincial Assembly, has prompted serious objections from political adversaries.

Opposition leaders have expressed alarm over the bill's core objective to reassign land rights to the provincial government. They argue that the proposal was inadequately scrutinized, alleging that those who endorsed it didn't fully comprehend its implications. A considerable portion of the affected territory consists of glaciers, rivers, and mountains deemed non-transferable.

The bill also encompasses mineral-rich mountains, where significant resources are already leased out. Critics warn that if passed, the legislation would enable the Pakistani government to seize these assets, exacerbating existing tensions. Demonstrations reflect broader dissatisfactions over land and governance, highlighting unresolved issues in the region since its disputed annexation by Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)