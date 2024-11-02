Left Menu

Punjab's Bombproof Boost: Protecting Chinese Nationals Amid Rising Tensions

The Punjab government in Pakistan is investing in bombproof vehicles to enhance the security of Chinese nationals working on critical projects. This move follows directives from the Inspector General of Police and amid concerns over recent attacks targeting Chinese workers on projects like the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2024 22:30 IST | Created: 02-11-2024 22:30 IST
Punjab's Bombproof Boost: Protecting Chinese Nationals Amid Rising Tensions
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Punjab government in Pakistan has approved the purchase of bombproof vehicles to ensure the safety of Chinese nationals involved in various projects across the province, reports Ary News. A budget of 500 million Pakistan Rupees has been earmarked for this initiative, following recommendations from the Inspector General of Police (IG) of Punjab.

Reports indicate that the IG has mandated comprehensive security measures for all Chinese workers on sensitive projects, including those associated with the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). This decision is a response to recent security concerns raised by China's ambassador to Islamabad, highlighting the imperative need to secure Chinese nationals.

Tensions have been heightened following a recent suicide bombing in Karachi targeting a convoy of Chinese nationals, resulting in fatalities and injuries. Authorities are conducting an in-depth investigation, working diligently to gather necessary details about the attack and ensure enhanced security protocols are in place.

(With inputs from agencies.)

