Punjab's Bombproof Boost: Protecting Chinese Nationals Amid Rising Tensions

The Punjab government in Pakistan has approved the purchase of bombproof vehicles to ensure the safety of Chinese nationals involved in various projects across the province, reports Ary News. A budget of 500 million Pakistan Rupees has been earmarked for this initiative, following recommendations from the Inspector General of Police (IG) of Punjab.

Reports indicate that the IG has mandated comprehensive security measures for all Chinese workers on sensitive projects, including those associated with the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). This decision is a response to recent security concerns raised by China's ambassador to Islamabad, highlighting the imperative need to secure Chinese nationals.

Tensions have been heightened following a recent suicide bombing in Karachi targeting a convoy of Chinese nationals, resulting in fatalities and injuries. Authorities are conducting an in-depth investigation, working diligently to gather necessary details about the attack and ensure enhanced security protocols are in place.

