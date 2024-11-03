Kamala Harris Campaign Gains Momentum Amid Diverse Support Ahead of US Elections
Ajay Bhutoria, a National Finance Committee member, revealed growing momentum for Kamala Harris' campaign, supported by diverse communities across the U.S. With three days until the election, grassroots volunteers are actively engaging in key battleground states. Notably, the Biden-Harris administration strengthened the US-India partnership across various sectors.
- Country:
- United States
With the U.S. presidential election just days away, Kamala Harris' campaign is witnessing a surge in momentum, fueled by widespread support from various communities nationwide. Ajay Bhutoria, a National Finance Committee member, expressed optimism about Harris' chances, particularly with grassroots volunteers engaging in crucial battleground states like Michigan, Philadelphia, and Pennsylvania.
Bhutoria highlighted the Biden-Harris administration's accomplishments, notably the growth of the US-India partnership in sectors like defence, healthcare, and semiconductors. He noted the diverse coalition backing Harris, emphasizing the strong turnout expected from African-Americans, women, small businesses, and various religious communities.
Despite the potential historic milestone of Harris becoming the first Indian-American president, a Carnegie Endowment survey suggests she might receive fewer votes from the community than President Biden did in 2020. Nevertheless, her campaign is optimistic, buoyed by investments in voter outreach and a robust ground team.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Biden Administration Proposes No-Cost OTC Contraception Rule
Biden Administration's $20 Billion Ukraine Aid Commitment
Biden Administration's AI Blueprint: A National Security Priority
Biden Administration Boosts Oversight On Foreign Real Estate Near Military Bases
Delayed Justice: Biden Administration's Struggle with Police Reform