Kamala Harris Campaign Gains Momentum Amid Diverse Support Ahead of US Elections

With the U.S. presidential election just days away, Kamala Harris' campaign is witnessing a surge in momentum, fueled by widespread support from various communities nationwide. Ajay Bhutoria, a National Finance Committee member, expressed optimism about Harris' chances, particularly with grassroots volunteers engaging in crucial battleground states like Michigan, Philadelphia, and Pennsylvania.

Bhutoria highlighted the Biden-Harris administration's accomplishments, notably the growth of the US-India partnership in sectors like defence, healthcare, and semiconductors. He noted the diverse coalition backing Harris, emphasizing the strong turnout expected from African-Americans, women, small businesses, and various religious communities.

Despite the potential historic milestone of Harris becoming the first Indian-American president, a Carnegie Endowment survey suggests she might receive fewer votes from the community than President Biden did in 2020. Nevertheless, her campaign is optimistic, buoyed by investments in voter outreach and a robust ground team.

(With inputs from agencies.)