Kamala Harris Campaign Gains Momentum Amid Diverse Support Ahead of US Elections

Ajay Bhutoria, a National Finance Committee member, revealed growing momentum for Kamala Harris' campaign, supported by diverse communities across the U.S. With three days until the election, grassroots volunteers are actively engaging in key battleground states. Notably, the Biden-Harris administration strengthened the US-India partnership across various sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-11-2024 10:13 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 10:13 IST
National Finance Committee member for Kamala Harris' campaign Ajay Bhutoria (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

With the U.S. presidential election just days away, Kamala Harris' campaign is witnessing a surge in momentum, fueled by widespread support from various communities nationwide. Ajay Bhutoria, a National Finance Committee member, expressed optimism about Harris' chances, particularly with grassroots volunteers engaging in crucial battleground states like Michigan, Philadelphia, and Pennsylvania.

Bhutoria highlighted the Biden-Harris administration's accomplishments, notably the growth of the US-India partnership in sectors like defence, healthcare, and semiconductors. He noted the diverse coalition backing Harris, emphasizing the strong turnout expected from African-Americans, women, small businesses, and various religious communities.

Despite the potential historic milestone of Harris becoming the first Indian-American president, a Carnegie Endowment survey suggests she might receive fewer votes from the community than President Biden did in 2020. Nevertheless, her campaign is optimistic, buoyed by investments in voter outreach and a robust ground team.

(With inputs from agencies.)

