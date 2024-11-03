Left Menu

Jaishankar Hails Dynamic India-Australia Ties: Key Drivers Explained

External Affairs Minister Jaishankar highlights key drivers behind the strengthening India-Australia relationship. During his Brisbane visit, Jaishankar emphasized leadership, shared culture, and contributions from both nations in bolstering the partnership, marking significant progress over the past decade.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-11-2024 17:30 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 17:30 IST
Jaishankar Hails Dynamic India-Australia Ties: Key Drivers Explained
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. (Photo:Youtube/MEA). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar underscored the evolving India-Australia partnership, citing four pivotal factors during his address to the Indian diaspora at the University of Queensland in Brisbane. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Australian government's proactive stance, global dynamics, and the Indian diaspora's contributions were highlighted as instrumental in this transformation.

Remarking on the deepened ties, Jaishankar noted that a decade ago, Australia may not have been considered a critical partner of India. However, significant efforts and leadership have propelled this evolution. He recalled launching a book that named Australia among India's seven key friendships, a scenario unlikely 10 years prior.

Jaishankar credited Prime Minister Modi with initiating a reevaluation of bilateral relations in 2014 by questioning the underdevelopment of potential links despite shared language and culture. He emphasized that such transformation required concerted leadership efforts and was not achieved on autopilot. The minister is on a five-day visit to Australia, attending significant engagements and inaugurating a consulate in Brisbane.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

 Global
2
Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

 Global
3
A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin Stronghold

A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin S...

 United States
4
Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Independent Validation for Sustainable Development: A World Bank Evaluation Guide

Rising Remittances and Tourism Propel Nepal's Economy, But Debt Costs Loom

Towards Sustainable Wealth: Why Water Valuation Matters in National Accounting

Managing E-Waste in Off-Grid Solar: A Circular Economy Approach for Lasting Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024