Jaishankar Hails Dynamic India-Australia Ties: Key Drivers Explained

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar underscored the evolving India-Australia partnership, citing four pivotal factors during his address to the Indian diaspora at the University of Queensland in Brisbane. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Australian government's proactive stance, global dynamics, and the Indian diaspora's contributions were highlighted as instrumental in this transformation.

Remarking on the deepened ties, Jaishankar noted that a decade ago, Australia may not have been considered a critical partner of India. However, significant efforts and leadership have propelled this evolution. He recalled launching a book that named Australia among India's seven key friendships, a scenario unlikely 10 years prior.

Jaishankar credited Prime Minister Modi with initiating a reevaluation of bilateral relations in 2014 by questioning the underdevelopment of potential links despite shared language and culture. He emphasized that such transformation required concerted leadership efforts and was not achieved on autopilot. The minister is on a five-day visit to Australia, attending significant engagements and inaugurating a consulate in Brisbane.

(With inputs from agencies.)