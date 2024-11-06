Early Exit Polls Indicate Tight US Presidential Race Between Trump and Harris
CNN exit polls highlight a tight race in the 2024 US presidential election, with Trump projected to win Florida and Harris securing victories in Massachusetts, Maryland, and Vermont. Both candidates vie for 270 electoral votes in an election defined by pressing national issues and economic uncertainty.
As preliminary results from the US presidential elections surface, CNN exit polls have forecasted a potential victory for former President Donald Trump in Florida, while Democratic candidate and Vice President Kamala Harris appears to have secured wins in Massachusetts, Maryland, and Vermont. With both candidates needing at least 270 electoral votes, this election stands out as a historically significant contest in American politics.
In his quest for a return to the White House, Trump, who led the nation between 2017 and 2021, faces Harris, the current Vice President since January 2021. The outcome is expected to hinge on key battleground states such as Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.
According to CNN projections, Trump holds nearly 54.2% of the popular vote with over 14 million votes, while Harris trails with 44.6% or approximately 11.5 million votes. Electoral counts show Trump at 90 votes to Harris's 27, as of this report, with the election spotlighting crucial states like Indiana and Kentucky for Trump, as well as Vermont for Harris.
