Teachers Demand Fair Upgrades Amid Government Standoff in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

In a strong demonstration of discontent, hundreds of schoolteachers massed near Jinnah Park in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday, demanding the Pakistan government address post upgradation issues. The protesters threatened to escalate their action with an overnight road sit-in and march towards the provincial assembly if their needs were ignored, reports The Dawn.

Azizullah, President of the All Primary Teachers Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, voiced the growing frustration among thousands of educators joining the protest. He criticized the elementary and secondary education minister's threat of filing an FIR against those who made arrangements for the demonstration in primary schools.

In an assertive response to the government's stance, Azizullah declared, "We will spend the night on the road as a form of protest." The strike left classes unattended as over 25,000 educators stood against the authorities, vowing to persist until their demands are fulfilled. Discrepancies in the finance department's cost estimations, much higher than the association's figures, further fuelled the conflict.

Recent history has seen a similar standoff, with previous governmental decisions on upgradation rolled back, citing legal and administrative issues. Despite an earlier protest in August, the government's inaction has led to renewed pressures in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, urging reconsideration of the educators' requests.

(With inputs from agencies.)