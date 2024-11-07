Left Menu

Xi Jinping Welcomes Trump's Unprecedented Comeback as U.S. President

Chinese President Xi Jinping congratulated Donald Trump on his U.S. presidential victory, emphasizing cooperation between the nations. Xi expressed hope for peaceful dialogue and relations. This marks Trump's unprecedented comeback after losing in 2020, securing a second term as the 47th President, defeating Kamala Harris.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2024 17:06 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 17:06 IST
Chinese President Xi Jinping and Donald Trump (Photo/ANI/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
In a historic political resurgence, Donald Trump has been elected as the United States President for a second term, a feat unseen since 1892. Chinese President Xi Jinping promptly offered his congratulations, stressing the significance of maintaining robust diplomatic ties between the two global powerhouses.

Xi expressed a desire for enhanced dialogue, communication, and mutual respect, envisioning a future marked by peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation. He highlighted that both nations stand to benefit vastly from collaboration while losing out from discord.

On the same note, China's Vice President Han Zheng extended warm wishes to J.D. Vance on his vice presidential victory. In a pivotal election, Trump amassed 295 electoral votes, surpassing Kamala Harris, who secured 226 votes, paving his way to the presidency once again.

(With inputs from agencies.)

