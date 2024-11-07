Xi Jinping Welcomes Trump's Unprecedented Comeback as U.S. President

In a historic political resurgence, Donald Trump has been elected as the United States President for a second term, a feat unseen since 1892. Chinese President Xi Jinping promptly offered his congratulations, stressing the significance of maintaining robust diplomatic ties between the two global powerhouses.

Xi expressed a desire for enhanced dialogue, communication, and mutual respect, envisioning a future marked by peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation. He highlighted that both nations stand to benefit vastly from collaboration while losing out from discord.

On the same note, China's Vice President Han Zheng extended warm wishes to J.D. Vance on his vice presidential victory. In a pivotal election, Trump amassed 295 electoral votes, surpassing Kamala Harris, who secured 226 votes, paving his way to the presidency once again.

(With inputs from agencies.)