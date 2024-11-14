Saudi Crown Prince and Putin Discuss Russia-Ukraine Conflict and Bilateral Ties

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Russia's President Vladimir Putin engaged in a phone conversation to deliberate on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, as reported by the Saudi Press Agency.

The dialogue saw both leaders commend the current state of Saudi-Russian relations, with a mutual desire expressed to further strengthen these ties. They explored avenues for cooperation across multiple domains.

In addition to conflict discussions, the call covered a wide range of issues and topics that hold mutual interest for Saudi Arabia and Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)