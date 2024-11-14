Left Menu

Saudi Crown Prince and Putin Discuss Russia-Ukraine Conflict and Bilateral Ties

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the Russia-Ukraine conflict and Saudi-Russian relations in a phone call. They praised efforts to intensify bilateral ties and explored cooperation in various fields, addressing multiple common interest issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2024 10:02 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 10:02 IST
Representative Image (Photo/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Russia's President Vladimir Putin engaged in a phone conversation to deliberate on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, as reported by the Saudi Press Agency.

The dialogue saw both leaders commend the current state of Saudi-Russian relations, with a mutual desire expressed to further strengthen these ties. They explored avenues for cooperation across multiple domains.

In addition to conflict discussions, the call covered a wide range of issues and topics that hold mutual interest for Saudi Arabia and Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

