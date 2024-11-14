Saudi Crown Prince and Putin Discuss Russia-Ukraine Conflict and Bilateral Ties
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the Russia-Ukraine conflict and Saudi-Russian relations in a phone call. They praised efforts to intensify bilateral ties and explored cooperation in various fields, addressing multiple common interest issues.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2024 10:02 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 10:02 IST
- Country:
- Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Russia's President Vladimir Putin engaged in a phone conversation to deliberate on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, as reported by the Saudi Press Agency.
The dialogue saw both leaders commend the current state of Saudi-Russian relations, with a mutual desire expressed to further strengthen these ties. They explored avenues for cooperation across multiple domains.
In addition to conflict discussions, the call covered a wide range of issues and topics that hold mutual interest for Saudi Arabia and Russia.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Escalating Tensions: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Sees International Players
Friction at the UN: North Korea's Involvement in Russia-Ukraine Conflict
MEPs Warn China's Taiwan Strategy May Backfire, Emphasize EU-Taiwan Cooperation
Forging New Paths: Chinese and Arab Think Tanks Unite for Future Cooperation
Israel Extends Bank Cooperation Amid Looming Crisis