Nepal inaugurated its first trilateral power flow transaction to Bangladesh using India's grid, exporting up to 40 MW. This initiative enhances sub-regional energy cooperation, promising increased economic interlinkages. A three-nation agreement backs this venture aiming mutual benefits for Nepal, Bangladesh, and India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2024 13:44 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 13:44 IST
Historic Power Flow: Nepal's Energy Export to Bangladesh Via India
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a landmark move, the Union Minister for Power and Housing and Urban Affairs, Manohar Lal Khattar, alongside his counterparts from Bangladesh and Nepal, presided over the inaugural trilateral power transaction event. This momentous project enables power flow from Nepal to Bangladesh using India's substantial grid infrastructure.

The collaboration is set to export up to 40 MW as part of a sub-regional cooperation agenda to fortify economic ties. The initiative, unveiled during an official visit by Nepal's former Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal to India, marks a significant commitment toward enhancing energy sector partnerships.

Union Minister Khattar emphasized that this agreement will benefit all three nations by bolstering regional cooperation in power distribution and transmission. With Nepal tapping into India's grid facilities, the move exemplifies a foresighted regional energy collaboration, further cemented by the tripartite agreement among NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam, Nepal Electricity Authority, and Bangladesh Power Development Board.

(With inputs from agencies.)

