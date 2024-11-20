Left Menu

General Dwivedi's Nepal Visit: Strengthening Ties with Honor and Tradition

General Upendra Dwivedi of the Indian Army is on a five-day official visit to Nepal, engaging with military leaders, receiving honors, and fostering the historic ties between the two nations. His itinerary includes paying homage to martyrs, meeting Nepal's leadership, and strengthening military cooperation and cultural bonds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 15:06 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 15:06 IST
General Upendra Dwivedi (Photo/Ministry of Defence). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

General Upendra Dwivedi, the Chief of the Indian Army, commenced a five-day official visit to Kathmandu on Wednesday following an invitation from General Ashok Raj Sigdel of the Nepali Army. His agenda includes paying respects at the martyrs' memorial and receiving a ceremonial Guard of Honour at the Nepali Army Headquarters, alongside an official meeting with General Sigdel.

The Nepal Army's announcement revealed that General Dwivedi will address student officers at the Army Command and Staff College in Shivapuri and visit the Western Divisional Headquarters in Pokhara. In a tradition spanning over seven decades, he will be conferred the honorary rank of General of the Nepali Army by Nepal's President, following a practice initiated in 1950 with India's General KM Cariappa.

Additionally, General Dwivedi is set to meet Nepal's Prime Minister and Defense Minister. The bond between the two armies is exemplified by the Gurkha Regiment, with over 30,000 Nepali Gurkhas serving in the Indian Army. Pension disbursement and welfare programs also enhance these ties, backed by key offices in Kathmandu, Dharan, and Pokhara.

Nepal shares borders with five Indian states, and the civilizational bonds between the two countries strengthen their friendship. Nepal holds a special position in India's 'Neighbourhood First' Policy, reinforced through high-level visits enhancing bilateral partnerships. This tradition of cooperation in defense and security fosters an excellent and harmonious relationship, furthered by bestowing honorary military ranks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

