Sheikh Sultan Announces Formation of Al Bustan Suburb Council in Dhaid

An Emiri Decree issued by Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, announced the formation of Al Bustan Suburb Council in the city of Dhaid. The decree appoints Dr. Ali Salem Saif Issa Al Tunaiji as chairman and includes seven additional members, all prominently featuring the surname Al Tunaiji.

The decree specifies that the Council will select a Vice President through an agreement or secret ballot at its first meeting. The Vice President will assume the Chairman's duties when necessary, ensuring leadership continuity.

The members of the Suburb Council are set to serve a four-year term, commencing from the date of the Council's formation. Upon term completion, members can be considered for reappointment for an additional term, maintaining stability and experience within the governing body.

(With inputs from agencies.)