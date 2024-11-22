Cultural Diplomacy: Modi's Gift of Heritage on World Stage

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is redefining India's foreign diplomacy by highlighting its cultural diversity. His international visits, including recent trips to Nigeria, Brazil, and Guyana, serve as avenues to present not just India's diplomatic intentions but also its rich traditions, languages, art forms, and spirituality.

During his three-nation visit, PM Modi gifted leaders with unique items from across India, including eight gifts from Maharashtra and five from Jammu and Kashmir. The Nigeiran President Bola Ahmed Tinubu received a Silofar Panchamrit Kalash, a testament to Maharashtra's craftsmanship, among other symbolic presents.

In Brazil, PM Modi offered Warli paintings to President Lula da Silva and, in a nod to broader diplomatic engagement, presented various cultural gifts to CARICOM countries' leaders. His meetings underscored India's commitment to blending traditional cultural representation with contemporary diplomacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)