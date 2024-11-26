Left Menu

Sadhguru Criticizes Bangladesh's Shift Toward Theocracy Amid ISKCON Leader's Arrest

Sadhguru voiced concerns about the arrest of ISKCON leader Chinmoy Krishna Das in Bangladesh, highlighting a shift towards a theocratic regime. He emphasized the need for open democracy and called for citizen action to restore democratic rights. The detention was linked to a sedition case filed in Chattogram.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2024 13:54 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 13:54 IST
Indian Spiritual Leader Sadhguru. (Photo/X@SadhguruJV). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Spiritual leader Sadhguru has expressed deep concern over the detention of ISKCON leader Chinmoy Krishna Das in Bangladesh, characterizing the arrest as a troubling sign of the country's move towards a theocratic and autocratic government.

Utilizing the platform X, Sadhguru urged citizens of Bangladesh to understand and value open democracy, highlighting that religious persecution and demographic manipulation are antithetical to democratic ideals. He called for a collective effort to rebuild a nation where individuals can exercise their rights freely.

The arrest occurred at Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, tied to a sedition case from Chattogram involving allegations of disrespecting the national flag. ISKCON urged India to address the issue with Bangladesh, condemning the allegations as baseless and detached from any terror activity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

