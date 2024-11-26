Left Menu

US Challenges ICC Over Jurisdiction, Criticizes Iran's Escalating Actions

The US State Department questioned the ICC's jurisdiction over Israel's humanitarian law investigations, highlighting concerns about bypassing national procedures. US Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller criticized Iran's Supreme Leader for endorsing extreme actions against Israel, while reaffirming US non-participation in forthcoming nuclear talks and emphasizing coordinated accountability with European allies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2024 13:56 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 13:56 IST
US State Department Spokesperson, Matthew Miller (Photo/ US State Department Youtube) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The US State Department raised concerns over the International Criminal Court's arrest warrants, emphasizing doubts about its jurisdiction. US Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller stated the ICC was acting as a court of last resort, even though Israel is conducting its own investigations into humanitarian law violations.

Miller criticized the ICC for not respecting national legal processes, comparing it to other instances like Venezuela where the ICC waited for national proceedings to conclude. His comments came in light of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's extreme stance against Israel, which Miller dismissed as predictable rhetoric from a state sponsor of terrorism.

Despite rising regional tensions, Miller reiterated the US stance not to join the upcoming Iran nuclear talks in Geneva. He emphasized the US's commitment to holding Iran accountable through collaboration with European allies, condemning Iran's continued uranium enrichment as unjustified while urging full compliance with IAEA safeguards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

