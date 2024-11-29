Left Menu

Dubai Fitness Challenge 2024: Record-Breaking Community Movement

The Dubai Fitness Challenge 2024 concluded with a record 2,735,158 participants, marking its most successful edition yet. The month-long event, spearheaded by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, included diverse activities and sports, fostering community spirit and boosting physical and mental wellness across Dubai.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-11-2024 23:32 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 23:32 IST
Dubai Fitness Challenge sets new record with public participation topping 2.73 million (Photo/WAM)Dubai Fitness Challenge sets new record with public participation topping 2.73 million (Photo/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant achievement, the eighth edition of the Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC) has wrapped up, amassing unprecedented participation from 2,735,158 individuals. This marks a 14% increase from the previous year, underscoring the growing enthusiasm for the 30-day regimen of activities initiated by Dubai's Crown Prince, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed.

From October 26 to November 24, 2024, Dubai was transformed into a vast, inclusive fitness arena. The initiative aimed to inspire residents and visitors to commit to 30 minutes of daily exercise. The extensive calendar offered free workouts, events, and sports activities at various '30 x 30' fitness villages and community hubs, making fitness more accessible and engaging for all.

Highlight events such as the Dubai Stand-Up Paddle, Dubai Ride, and Dubai Run drew record numbers, embellishing this year's calendar with thrilling experiences. Dubai Ride witnessed 37,130 cyclists take on iconic routes, while Dubai Run saw 278,000 participants partaking in the tracks, showcasing Dubai's dedication to a healthier, more active lifestyle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

