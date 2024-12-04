Narges Mohammadi's Controversial Medical Release Amidst Health Battles

Jailed human rights activist and Nobel Peace Laureate, Narges Mohammadi, was recently granted a 21-day release from prison by Iranian authorities for post-surgical recovery, CNN reports. The decision followed Mohammadi's November operation to remove a potentially cancerous lesion from her leg bone.

This development, however, has drawn criticism from her family, who had sought a three-month respite for her recovery. On Tuesday, an Iranian prosecutor sanctioned the temporary halt of Mohammadi's sentence, allowing for her short release. The Narges Foundation, which champions her cause, argues that the given timeframe is inadequate, underscoring medical advice recommending a three-month recovery period.

Mohammadi's family voiced concerns over her health, highlighting her inability to walk and noting the financial burden of her ambulance transport home, left uncovered by authorities. The foundation stressed the urgent necessity for Mohammadi to receive specialized medical care in safe conditions, stating that this basic need should be a human right after her prolonged imprisonment.

Alongside her suspected cancer, Mohammadi endures arthritis and disc disease, with doctors suggesting further heart evaluations subsequent to her 2021 heart attack. Having served much of the past 20 years in Tehran's Evin prison under accusations tied to national security, Mohammadi is perceived by her supporters as a political prisoner due to her advocacy for women's rights and democracy.

Acknowledging her relentless activism, she was bestowed the 2023 Nobel Peace Prize, recognizing her campaign against the oppression of women in Iran and promotion of fundamental freedoms, as highlighted by CNN. The Narges Foundation condemns the limited three-week suspension, claiming it doesn't adequately meet her medical needs.

The foundation stressed, "Unlike a 'medical furlough,' which would apply to her prison term, this suspension obligates an additional 30 days once she returns." Throughout her imprisonment, Mohammadi has persistently campaigned for human rights, particularly advocating for Iranian women's rights, gaining international support, including from figures like former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)