Jaishankar Advocates Ceasefire and Cooperation Amid West Asia Tensions

During the 20th IISS Manama Dialogue, India's External Affairs Minister Jaishankar emphasized the need for an immediate ceasefire in West Asia, urged increased humanitarian efforts, and supported the Abraham Accords. Highlighting India's contributions to the UNRWA and other initiatives, he underscored the Gulf's strategic importance for global energy and cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-12-2024 23:08 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 23:08 IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (Photo/MEA). Image Credit: ANI
In the midst of continuing turmoil in West Asia, India's External Affairs Minister, S. Jaishankar, has called for an immediate ceasefire and increased humanitarian assistance to curb the rising death toll.

Speaking alongside Bahrain's Foreign Minister and the Czech Republic's National Security Advisor at the Manama Dialogue, Jaishankar stressed the urgency of facilitating hostage returns and continuing India's contributions to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA).

He also highlighted India's provision of medical aid to Gaza and the establishment of migration partnerships to address a looming global demographic crunch. Additionally, Jaishankar expressed hope for strengthening strategic partnerships in the region and underscored the Gulf's critical role in global trade and energy.

