Abu Dhabi Finance Week Kicks Off: A Global Financial Hub's Grandeur

Abu Dhabi Finance Week started with a significant opening at ADGM's ADQ Arena, featuring over 60 events and prominent financial leaders from 100+ countries. The event's core theme focused on the 'Falcon Economy' as Abu Dhabi aims to solidify its status as a leading global business hub.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2024 11:47 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 11:47 IST
Abu Dhabi Finance Week commenced with a grand opening ceremony (Photo/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Abu Dhabi Finance Week began today with a standout opening ceremony at the ADQ Arena within ADGM. The event, spanning more than 60 sessions, is attracting financial leaders from over 100 countries, emphasizing Abu Dhabi's ambitions as the 'Capital of Capital' through the theme of the city's Falcon Economy.

The day also featured the second installment of the Abu Dhabi Economic Forum, a collaboration with ADQ and ADDED. Prominent discussions revolved around the current state and future prospects of Abu Dhabi's economy, with participation from senior governmental and private sector leaders, including executives from financial giants like Blackrock and UBS.

Key topics included Steps to Build the Falcon Economy and the Release of a Significant Paper on Global Capital Flows. The inaugural Abu Dhabi Capital Markets Forum was held, spotlighting major local companies. Upcoming events aim to reinforce Abu Dhabi's identity as a global financial powerhouse.

