Abu Dhabi Finance Week Kicks Off: A Global Financial Hub's Grandeur

Abu Dhabi Finance Week began today with a standout opening ceremony at the ADQ Arena within ADGM. The event, spanning more than 60 sessions, is attracting financial leaders from over 100 countries, emphasizing Abu Dhabi's ambitions as the 'Capital of Capital' through the theme of the city's Falcon Economy.

The day also featured the second installment of the Abu Dhabi Economic Forum, a collaboration with ADQ and ADDED. Prominent discussions revolved around the current state and future prospects of Abu Dhabi's economy, with participation from senior governmental and private sector leaders, including executives from financial giants like Blackrock and UBS.

Key topics included Steps to Build the Falcon Economy and the Release of a Significant Paper on Global Capital Flows. The inaugural Abu Dhabi Capital Markets Forum was held, spotlighting major local companies. Upcoming events aim to reinforce Abu Dhabi's identity as a global financial powerhouse.

