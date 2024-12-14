Protest Against Murree Development Plan Unites Political Leaders

A significant protest unfolded at Lower Topa Murree as traders, political leaders, and residents voiced their opposition to the Punjab government's "Murree development plan." According to Geo TV, representatives from major parties including PTI, PPP, JUI, and Jamaat-e-Islami joined the demonstration to express their support for local concerns.

The protest was organized under the Joint Action Committee's (JAC) banner, demanding the government halt the remodelling projects at Jhika Gali Bazar and on Mall Road. Participants argued that funds should not be spent without community consent. Former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi criticized the government, questioning its legal grounds for building demolitions and noting that Section 144 had never before been imposed in Murree.

The protest took place against the backdrop of a development plan approved during a meeting co-chaired by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif in June. This plan envisions multiple beautification and infrastructure projects as outlined by Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb. Protesters, however, called for a reassessment of the plan, emphasizing the need to address local residents' challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)