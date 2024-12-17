Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: India-Norway Relations Reach New Heights

The Norwegian Ambassador to India, May-Elin Stener, highlighted the growing business opportunities and robust diplomatic relations between India and Norway. Speaking at a film premiere in New Delhi, she emphasized Norway's support for Ukrainian refugees and lauded India's contributions to conflict resolution and sustainable development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 10:12 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 10:12 IST
Strengthening Ties: India-Norway Relations Reach New Heights
Norwegian Ambassador to India, May-Elin Stener (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Norwegian Ambassador to India, May-Elin Stener, spoke positively about the expanding business opportunities and strong relations between India and Norway. Her remarks came during the premiere of a documentary in New Delhi, where she discussed the welcoming of Ukrainian refugees in Norway amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

While voicing support for the 10-point peace plan, Ambassador Stener underlined India's role in conflict resolution, noting similarities with Norway's approach. She emphasized the significance of the newly signed Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA) between India and EFTA countries, enhancing economic ties and attracting Norwegian businesses to India.

The TEPA, involving EFTA states like Iceland and Switzerland, pledges the elimination of customs duties on various industrial products between India and these countries. Though not yet ratified, the agreement is set to reinforce sustainable development and bolster diplomatic relations, with expectations for its enactment next year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024