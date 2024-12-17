Strengthening Ties: India-Norway Relations Reach New Heights

The Norwegian Ambassador to India, May-Elin Stener, spoke positively about the expanding business opportunities and strong relations between India and Norway. Her remarks came during the premiere of a documentary in New Delhi, where she discussed the welcoming of Ukrainian refugees in Norway amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

While voicing support for the 10-point peace plan, Ambassador Stener underlined India's role in conflict resolution, noting similarities with Norway's approach. She emphasized the significance of the newly signed Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA) between India and EFTA countries, enhancing economic ties and attracting Norwegian businesses to India.

The TEPA, involving EFTA states like Iceland and Switzerland, pledges the elimination of customs duties on various industrial products between India and these countries. Though not yet ratified, the agreement is set to reinforce sustainable development and bolster diplomatic relations, with expectations for its enactment next year.

(With inputs from agencies.)