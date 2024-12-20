Strengthening Ties: Nepal-India Economic Collaboration Takes Center Stage

At the Indo-Nepal Economic Conference 2024, Nepal's Foreign Minister, Arzu Rana Deuba, emphasized the enduring ties between India and Nepal, highlighting the extensive socio-cultural and economic connections shared by the two nations. Speaking as the chief guest, she underscored the bilateral relationship's significance in trade, commerce, and connectivity.

Organized by the EGROW Foundation in association with Kathmandu University, the conference brought policymakers, business leaders, and academics together to strengthen regional collaboration. During her address, Deuba expressed that India's prioritization of Nepal as a key ally in South Asia underlines the country's importance to Nepal.

Former Ambassador of India to Nepal, Manjeev Singh Puri, further emphasized the economic and civilizational connections shared by the two neighbors. He noted that the conference aimed to explore new avenues of cooperation under the Viksit Bharat initiative, which seeks to enhance regional prosperity through expert-driven collaboration, moving beyond political agendas.

(With inputs from agencies.)