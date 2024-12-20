Left Menu

PM Modi's Historic Kuwait Visit: Addressing Mangaf Fire and Strengthening Ties

Ahead of his Kuwait visit, Prime Minister Modi reviews safety measures following the Mangaf fire that claimed 45 Indian lives. The Indian and Kuwaiti governments have pledged compensation for victims' families. Discussions on local currency trade are ongoing, with Modi set to meet the Indian community during the historic trip.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2024 19:41 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 19:41 IST
PM Modi's Historic Kuwait Visit: Addressing Mangaf Fire and Strengthening Ties
Ministry of External Affairs Secretary (CPV & OIA) Arun Kumar Chatterjee (Photo/MEA YouTube). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi prepares for his historic visit to Kuwait, India's Ministry of External Affairs has highlighted crucial lessons learned from the tragic Mangaf fire on June 12, which claimed the lives of 45 Indian nationals.

Arun Kumar Chatterjee, Secretary (CPV & OIA) at the Ministry of External Affairs, outlined the proactive steps taken by Indian embassies to scrutinize labour camps and secure safe conditions for workers. Despite the regrettable loss, Chatterjee emphasized the commitment to prevent future incidents.

During a detailed press briefing, Chatterjee noted that while the investigation report is pending, officials are primed to implement corrective measures once findings emerge. Modi's review meeting underscored this commitment, with both Indian and Kuwaiti authorities announcing compensations for affected families.

Chatterjee also pointed to persistent discussions on establishing local currency trade with Kuwait, indicating progress while acknowledging inconclusive results thus far.

Modi's visit, slated for December 21-22, comes as an invitation from Kuwait's Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. It marks the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Kuwait in over four decades, signifying not only a political engagement but also an opportunity to strengthen ties with the robust Indian community in Kuwait.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024