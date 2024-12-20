PM Modi's Historic Kuwait Visit: Addressing Mangaf Fire and Strengthening Ties

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi prepares for his historic visit to Kuwait, India's Ministry of External Affairs has highlighted crucial lessons learned from the tragic Mangaf fire on June 12, which claimed the lives of 45 Indian nationals.

Arun Kumar Chatterjee, Secretary (CPV & OIA) at the Ministry of External Affairs, outlined the proactive steps taken by Indian embassies to scrutinize labour camps and secure safe conditions for workers. Despite the regrettable loss, Chatterjee emphasized the commitment to prevent future incidents.

During a detailed press briefing, Chatterjee noted that while the investigation report is pending, officials are primed to implement corrective measures once findings emerge. Modi's review meeting underscored this commitment, with both Indian and Kuwaiti authorities announcing compensations for affected families.

Chatterjee also pointed to persistent discussions on establishing local currency trade with Kuwait, indicating progress while acknowledging inconclusive results thus far.

Modi's visit, slated for December 21-22, comes as an invitation from Kuwait's Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. It marks the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Kuwait in over four decades, signifying not only a political engagement but also an opportunity to strengthen ties with the robust Indian community in Kuwait.

