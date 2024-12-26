Left Menu

India Strengthens Diplomatic Ties with Moldova Amid Strategic Collaborations

India's Ambassador to Romania, Manika Jain, was appointed as Ambassador to Moldova. Diplomatic ties between India and Moldova strengthen following official visits and significant collaborations, including Moldova joining the International Solar Alliance. The opening of the Moldovan Embassy in India marks a pivotal moment in bilateral relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-12-2024 14:37 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 14:37 IST
India's Ambassador to Romania Manika Jain (File Photo) (Image Credit: X/@manikajainifs). Image Credit: ANI
In a strategic diplomatic move, Manika Jain, India's Ambassador to Romania, has been concurrently appointed as the nation's Ambassador to Moldova, with her base in Bucharest. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced Jain's new role, highlighting her extensive career in the Indian Foreign Service since 1993.

India initially recognized Moldova on December 28, 1991, with formal diplomatic ties established by March 1992. Relations between the two countries have been described as friendly and cooperative, particularly in international forums. This month, Moldova's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mihail Popsoi, visited India for the first time, paying tribute to Mahatma Gandhi.

During his visit, Popsoi and India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar inaugurated the Moldovan Embassy in India. Jaishankar expressed appreciation for Moldova's support during 'Operation Ganga' and optimism about future relations. The inauguration of the embassy is seen as a significant milestone in strengthening bilateral partnerships.

Emphasizing India's growing global engagement, Jaishankar remarked, "Every time an embassy opens here, I know we've done something right in our foreign policy." The Ministers also signed a declaration of intent focusing on Migration and Mobility, enhancing bilateral cooperation in investment, education, and technology.

Further solidifying the partnership, Moldova signed the International Solar Alliance Framework Agreement, joining global efforts in promoting clean energy. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal confirmed this development, welcoming Moldova's commitment to sustainability.

