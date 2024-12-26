India Strengthens Diplomatic Ties with Moldova Amid Strategic Collaborations

In a strategic diplomatic move, Manika Jain, India's Ambassador to Romania, has been concurrently appointed as the nation's Ambassador to Moldova, with her base in Bucharest. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced Jain's new role, highlighting her extensive career in the Indian Foreign Service since 1993.

India initially recognized Moldova on December 28, 1991, with formal diplomatic ties established by March 1992. Relations between the two countries have been described as friendly and cooperative, particularly in international forums. This month, Moldova's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mihail Popsoi, visited India for the first time, paying tribute to Mahatma Gandhi.

During his visit, Popsoi and India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar inaugurated the Moldovan Embassy in India. Jaishankar expressed appreciation for Moldova's support during 'Operation Ganga' and optimism about future relations. The inauguration of the embassy is seen as a significant milestone in strengthening bilateral partnerships.

Emphasizing India's growing global engagement, Jaishankar remarked, "Every time an embassy opens here, I know we've done something right in our foreign policy." The Ministers also signed a declaration of intent focusing on Migration and Mobility, enhancing bilateral cooperation in investment, education, and technology.

Further solidifying the partnership, Moldova signed the International Solar Alliance Framework Agreement, joining global efforts in promoting clean energy. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal confirmed this development, welcoming Moldova's commitment to sustainability.

