Al Wathba Dates Festival: Celebrating Palm Heritage and Innovation in UAE

The Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority is set to host the second edition of the Al Wathba Dates Festival, slated to take place from January 10 to February 28, 2025, in the Al Wathba region of Abu Dhabi. This event honors the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed and is part of the broader Sheikh Zayed Festival.

Under the patronage of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the festival will feature 12 competitions focusing on date packaging, showcasing six distinct varieties such as Khalas, Fard, and Dabbas Boumaan. With over AED2 million in prizes, the event promises to attract participants and enthusiasts from across the region.

Beyond celebrating Emirati agricultural heritage, the festival serves as a hub for innovation and international cooperation. It will host a traditional market highlighting date-related businesses and offer forums for farmers worldwide to share expertise on sustainable and advanced farming practices.

