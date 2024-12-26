Left Menu

Al Wathba Dates Festival: Celebrating Palm Heritage and Innovation in UAE

The Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority will host the second Al Wathba Dates Festival from January 10 to February 28, 2025. Featuring competitions, markets, and over AED2 million in prizes, the festival promotes date production, sustainable agriculture, and international collaboration in line with Sheikh Zayed’s vision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-12-2024 18:15 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 18:15 IST
Al Wathba Dates Festival: Celebrating Palm Heritage and Innovation in UAE
Representative Image (Photo Credit: Pexels). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority is set to host the second edition of the Al Wathba Dates Festival, slated to take place from January 10 to February 28, 2025, in the Al Wathba region of Abu Dhabi. This event honors the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed and is part of the broader Sheikh Zayed Festival.

Under the patronage of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the festival will feature 12 competitions focusing on date packaging, showcasing six distinct varieties such as Khalas, Fard, and Dabbas Boumaan. With over AED2 million in prizes, the event promises to attract participants and enthusiasts from across the region.

Beyond celebrating Emirati agricultural heritage, the festival serves as a hub for innovation and international cooperation. It will host a traditional market highlighting date-related businesses and offer forums for farmers worldwide to share expertise on sustainable and advanced farming practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

 Global
2
China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over missing youths

UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over miss...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024