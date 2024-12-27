Global Leaders Mourn Former Indian PM Manmohan Singh's Passing

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya of Japan have paid homage to former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, describing his role in building a strong foundation for bilateral relations between Japan and India. Singh passed away at AIIMS, Delhi, at the age of 92, due to age-related medical conditions.

In response to Singh's passing, PM Ishiba and FM Iwaya each conveyed their condolences in letters addressed to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar. The Japanese Foreign Ministry highlighted Singh's pivotal contribution to the relationship, which he elevated to a "Global and Strategic Partnership" after his visit to Japan in December 2006.

Tributes have also poured in from other world leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron, who hailed Singh as a 'great man' and a 'true friend' of France. Nepalese President Ramchandra Paudel echoed similar sentiments, acknowledging Singh's visionary leadership. Singh's legacy as a statesman and economist will be remembered globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)