Global Leaders Mourn Former Indian PM Manmohan Singh's Passing

Leaders from around the world, including Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and France's President Emmanuel Macron, have expressed their condolences following the death of India's former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. Known for shaping India-Japan relations, Singh passed away at 92 due to age-related conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2024 18:21 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 18:21 IST
Former PM Manmohan Singh (File photo/@gautam_adani). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya of Japan have paid homage to former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, describing his role in building a strong foundation for bilateral relations between Japan and India. Singh passed away at AIIMS, Delhi, at the age of 92, due to age-related medical conditions.

In response to Singh's passing, PM Ishiba and FM Iwaya each conveyed their condolences in letters addressed to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar. The Japanese Foreign Ministry highlighted Singh's pivotal contribution to the relationship, which he elevated to a "Global and Strategic Partnership" after his visit to Japan in December 2006.

Tributes have also poured in from other world leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron, who hailed Singh as a 'great man' and a 'true friend' of France. Nepalese President Ramchandra Paudel echoed similar sentiments, acknowledging Singh's visionary leadership. Singh's legacy as a statesman and economist will be remembered globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

