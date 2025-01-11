Critical Air Quality in Lahore: Measures and Challenges

The air quality in Pakistan has once again plummeted to dangerous levels, with Lahore recording an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 529. This alarming figure categorizes it as hazardous and places Lahore as the second most polluted city in the world, according to Dawn. The primary pollutant, PM2.5, exceeds WHO limits by 35.6 times.

In Lahore, various locations reported alarming AQI numbers: the Polo Ground in Cantonment registered 896, Honda Gateway 814, and other sites showed similarly high levels. The poor air quality has caused widespread concern among residents and health experts, resulting in respiratory issues and other health problems.

Residents describe the air like 'a thick blanket of smoke'. Health professionals warn of severe long-term impacts, emphasizing the urgent need for public health measures. The Punjab government has introduced water sprinklers at construction sites and enforced green cover usage. Emission control systems have been installed in most industries as part of these efforts.

Senior officials stress the importance of adhering to environmental laws for a cleaner environment. On Thursday, experts recommended shutting down brick kilns and restricting heavy vehicles as interim measures. However, these are temporary solutions and the experts call for more comprehensive, evidence-based actions.

