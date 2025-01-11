Civilian Tragedy: Myanmar's Escalating Conflict Claims Over 40 Lives in Rakhine

Over 40 individuals, predominantly women and children, lost their lives in Myanmar's Rakhine state this week as military airstrikes ravaged the area, reports Al Jazeera, citing a United Nations statement. The air attacks targeted Kyauk Ni Maw village on Ramree Island, resulting in significant civilian casualties and the destruction of around 500 homes.

The unrest in Myanmar traces back to 2021, post-coup unrest following the ousting of Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi's government, has escalated into a severe armed conflict. This political turbulence has claimed thousands of lives, with the recent violence in Rakhine adding to the toll. The statement from the UN's humanitarian coordinator in Myanmar highlights the dire plight of civilians now bearing the brunt of the ongoing conflict.

The United Nations expressed grave concern over the intensified fighting in Rakhine, emphasizing the extreme danger faced by civilians, widespread food insecurity, and collapsing public services. Despite allegations of military atrocities, the government maintains it is targeting 'terrorists' in its operations. The UN has urged all conflict parties to respect international humanitarian laws, ensuring unobstructed aid access to affected civilians, as the displaced population in Myanmar reaches 3.5 million, a sharp increase from the previous year, reports Al Jazeera.

(With inputs from agencies.)